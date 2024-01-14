Mathews (ankle) played 15 minutes in Saturday's 127-99 loss to the Wizards, finishing with eight points (3-6 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 0-2 FT), two rebounds and one assit.

Mathews was cleared to return from a sprained left ankle ahead of Friday's game against Indiana, but Atlanta didn't use him off the bench in its 126-108 loss. Instead, Mathews was saved for the second leg of the back-to-back set, and he ended up seeing the third-most minutes off the bench behind Bogdan Bogdanovic and Onyeka Okongwu. Mathews looks poised to remain in the rotation for the time being, though he could lose his spot once De'Andre Hunter (knee) returns to action.