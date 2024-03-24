Mathews ended Saturday's 132-91 victory over the Hornets with 20 points (6-8 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one block in 27 minutes.

Mathews was one of two players -- with Bruno Fernando being the other -- who took full advantage of playing extra minutes off the bench. This resulted in Mathews scoring in double digits for the first time this season while also posting a season-best mark in three-pointers made. Mathews will continue to have a limited role off the bench going forward, so there's a strong chance this was an outlier and not a sign of things to come ahead of the final three weeks of the regular season.