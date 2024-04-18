Mathews chipped in eight points (2-4 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT) over 13 minutes during Wednesday's 131-116 Play-In Game loss to Chicago.

Since the All-Star break, the 27-year-old averaged 6.9 points, 1.6 rebounds and 0.7 assists on 45.8 percent from the field, playing valuable minutes during Trae Young's (finger) absence. With the Hawks looking to test the trade market around Young and possibly Dejounte Murray after a disappointing year, Atlanta will have until June 29 to decide whether they want Mathews back next season, which would fully guarantee his contract.