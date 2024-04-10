Mathews is in the starting five for Wednesday's game versus the Hornets, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.
Mathews will enter the starting lineup Wednesday with many of Atlanta's regulars out. The 27-year-old guard is averaging 2.8 points and 1.3 rebounds in 16.3 minutes across his last four starting appearances this season.
