The Hawks exercised Mathews' $2.23 million team option for the 2024-25 season Saturday, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.
In his first full season with Atlanta in 2023-24, Mathews averaged 4.9 points, 1.4 rebounds, 1.3 three-pointers and 0.6 assists across 15.0 minutes in 66 regular-season games. While he doesn't project to see a major increase in playing time heading into Year 2 in Atlanta, Mathews' perimeter-shooting skills make him a valuable reserve. He connected on 44 percent of his attempts from downtown last season.
