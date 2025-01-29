Mathews had three points (1-6 FG, 1-4 3Pt) and one rebound across 12 minutes during Tuesday's 100-96 loss to the Rockets.

Mathews scored in single-digits for the eighth straight game, continuing to play a limited role off the bench for Atlanta. Although he has been an every-night part of the rotation for the past five weeks, he has been unable to provide them with a consistent scoring punch. Given his limited skill set, there is no reason to think he will step into a larger role any time soon.