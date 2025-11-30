Garrison Mathews: Enters free agency
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mathews' 10-day hardship contract with the Pacers expired Sunday, Tony East of Forbes.com reports.
Mathews signed the 10-day pact Nov. 20 and will now likely have to explore other opportunities, though Indiana could bring him back. The 29-year-old swingman appeared in four outings with Indiana during his short-term deal, averaging 2.3 points while shooting 15.4 percent from three-point range in 11.5 minutes per contest.
