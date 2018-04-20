Taylor mustered 6.6 points, 3.1 assists and 1.4 rebounds across 67 games played with Atlanta during the 2017-18 season.

Taylor was a reliable contributor off the bench for the Hawks this season as he shot a fine 41.8 percent from the floor and 70.0 percent from the free-throw line. The rookie from Texas will begin the second year of his fully guaranteed contract signed in July 2017 next year.