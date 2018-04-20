Hawks' Isaiah Taylor: Sees action in 67 games
Taylor mustered 6.6 points, 3.1 assists and 1.4 rebounds across 67 games played with Atlanta during the 2017-18 season.
Taylor was a reliable contributor off the bench for the Hawks this season as he shot a fine 41.8 percent from the floor and 70.0 percent from the free-throw line. The rookie from Texas will begin the second year of his fully guaranteed contract signed in July 2017 next year.
More News
-
Hawks' Isaiah Taylor: Set for bench role Sunday•
-
Hawks' Isaiah Taylor: One assist away from double-double•
-
Hawks' Isaiah Taylor: Scores 12 points in loss•
-
Hawks' Isaiah Taylor: Scores 20 points Wednesday•
-
Hawks' Isaiah Taylor: Pours in 26 points Sunday•
-
Hawks' Isaiah Taylor: Starting at point guard Sunday•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....