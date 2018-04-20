Taylor mustered 6.6 points, 3.1 assists and 1.4 rebounds across 67 games played with Atlanta during the 2017-18 season.

Taylor was a reliable contributor off the bench for the Hawks this season as he shot a fine 41.8 percent from the floor and 70.0 percent from the free-throw line. The rookie from Texas will begin the second year of his fully guaranteed contract signed in July 2017 next year.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories