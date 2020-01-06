Taylor added 16 points (7-15 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, two steals and one block in Sunday's narrow loss at Austin.

In 27 minutes off the bench Sunday, Taylor finished second on the Vipers in scoring, only behind Chris Clemons' 41-point outburst, as well as many other statistical contributions to cap off a solid performance. In three G League appearances this year, the Texas product is dropping 9.3 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per outing.