Taylor produced 23 points (10-15 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-3 FT), six assists and four rebounds during Tuesday's loss against College Park.

Tuesday's superb performance was Taylor's ninth straight contest in double figures offensively, as the guard also tied a team-high in assists to cap off an impressive outing. The Texas product is currently averaging 15.5 points, 5.8 assists and 3.2 rebounds for Rio Grande Valley this year.