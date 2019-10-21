Isaiah Taylor: Misses out on roster spot
The Raptors waived Taylor on Sunday, Ryan Wolstat of the Toronto Sun reports.
Taylor was the Raptors' penultimate cut as the team looks to reduce its roster count to 15 before the start of the regular season. The 25-year-old point guard will likely turn his focus to finding work in the G League or overseas.
