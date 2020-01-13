Isaiah Taylor: Continues scorching offense
Taylor amassed 24 points (10-14 FG, 3-4 FT), seven assists, three rebounds and one steal in Saturday's win over South Bay.
Taylor continued his scorching offensive play into Saturday by touching South Bay with a season-high 24 points across a fantastic 71.4 percent shooting mark from the field. Over Taylor's last three outings, the guard is shooting 60.6 percent overall while averaging 18.3 points per contest.
