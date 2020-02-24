Isaiah Taylor: Snaps long scoring streak
Taylor added six points (3-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt), seven assists and five rebounds during Saturday's loss against the Hustle.
Taylor snapped his 12-game scoring streak in double figures Saturday, as the guard wasn't a factor offensively in 39 minutes. The undrafted Texas Longhorn is currently averaging 15.1 points and 5.9 assists per matchup in the G League.
