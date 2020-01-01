Isaiah Taylor: Picked off waivers
The Vipers acquired Taylor via waivers Sunday.
Taylor was unable to survive roster cuts prior to the regular season but has found a new home with Rio Grande Valley. He logged 16 minutes in his first game with the Vipers, racking up eight points and three boards, suggesting he could be part of the team's regular rotation.
