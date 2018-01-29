Play

Taylor was recalled from the G League's Erie BayHawks on Sunday, KL Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

Taylor was seeing consistent rotational minutes with the Hawks up until early January but has seen his playing time diminished over the past few weeks. He's bounced back and forth between the G League and NBA recently and will serve as the team's third string point guard for the time being.

