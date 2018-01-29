Hawks' Isaiah Taylor: Summoned from G League
Taylor was recalled from the G League's Erie BayHawks on Sunday, KL Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
Taylor was seeing consistent rotational minutes with the Hawks up until early January but has seen his playing time diminished over the past few weeks. He's bounced back and forth between the G League and NBA recently and will serve as the team's third string point guard for the time being.
More News
-
Hawks' Isaiah Taylor: Headed back to G League•
-
Hawks' Isaiah Taylor: Back with Atlanta after strong G League outing•
-
Hawks' Isaiah Taylor: Headed to G-League•
-
Hawks' Isaiah Taylor: Not listed on Thursday's injury report•
-
Hawks' Isaiah Taylor: Returns to practice Wednesday•
-
Hawks' Isaiah Taylor: Could miss two weeks with retina tear•
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Trade deadline preview
With the trade deadline looming, we dove into the rumors to see who might be on the move and...
-
Scouting out Dynasty sleepers
Going deeper into dynasty formats, Alex Barutha looks at sleeper candidates like Jarrett Allen,...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire targets
In limited minutes, Wayne Ellington keeps rising up the ranks of 3-point scorers. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
J.J. Redick is expected to miss at least two weeks with a cracked fibula. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
Halfway through the season, trends becomes more noticeable. Juan Blanco breaks down who's trending...