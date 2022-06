Landale, along with Dejounte Murray, was traded from the Spurs to the Hawks on Wednesday in exchange for three first-round picks and a draft swap, Brad Rowland of PeachtreeHoops.com reports.

Landale is essentially a throw-in for the deal. He played 54 games as a 26-year-old rookie last season and averaged 4.9 points and 2.6 rebounds in 10.9 minutes. He probably won't be an every-game player for Atlanta.