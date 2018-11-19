Hawks' Justin Anderson: Will play on minutes restriction
Anderson (leg) will be on a minutes restriction Monday against the Clippers, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.
Anderson is set to make his season debut after missing the first 16 games of the season due to tibial stress syndrome. He's expected to play around 12 minutes in his first game back. When fully healthy, Anderson is expected to be a rotational player.
