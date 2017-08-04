Hawks' Luke Babbitt: Heads to Atlanta on one-year deal
Babbitt signed a one-year deal with the Hawks on Friday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
After appearing in only 47 contests for the Pelicans two years ago, Babbitt bounced back in Miami last season, starting 55 games and posting averages of 4.8 points and 2.1 rebounds. Mostly utilized as a three-point specialist, Babbitt converted only 40.2 percent of his overall field goals but drained 41.4 percent of his three-point attempts, marking the third straight season in which he shot better than 40 percent from beyond the arc. With the Hawks apparently entering a full rebuild, Babbitt should have no problem holding down a regular rotation spot, and he'll likely compete with Ersan Ilyasova and rookie John Collins for frontcourt minutes.
