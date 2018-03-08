Heat's Luke Babbitt: Shifting back to bench Thursday

Babbitt will return to the bench for Thursday's game against the 76ers.

Babbitt started the last three games, but hasn't been overly effective with the extra minutes and will now return to his typical bench role. Tyler Johnson will rejoin starting lineup in the corresponding move and Wayne Ellington (quad) is returning from injury, which could keep Babbitt off the floor for most of Thursday's contest. Babbitt can safely be avoided for fantasy purposes with a Heat roster at full strength.