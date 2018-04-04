Heat's Luke Babbitt: Moving into starting five
Babbitt will start Wednesday's game against the Kings.
The Heat will be without a few regulars, including James Johnson, so Babbitt will get the nod at power forward alongside Hassan Whiteside and Josh Richardson. Babbitt has been a DNP-CD in five of the last six games, and he hasn't logged double-digit minutes since mid-March.
