Heat's Luke Babbitt: Will start Saturday
Babbitt will start Saturday's game against the Pistons, Anthony Chiang of the Palm Beach Post reports.
The Heat will bring Kelly Olynyk off the bench Saturday, and with Bam Adebayo (personal) unavailable, it's Babbitt who will get the nod at one forward spot. James Johnson will start at the other forward, while Justise Winslow moves to the bench.
