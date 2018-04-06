Heat's Luke Babbitt: Moving back to bench

Babbitt will return to the bench for Friday's game against the Knicks, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Babbitt got a spot start Wednesday in Atlanta in place of James Johnson, but the Heat are back to full strength Sunday and will go with Hassan Whiteside, Johnson and Josh Richardson up front.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories