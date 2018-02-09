Heat's Luke Babbitt: Cleared to play Friday
Babbitt will be available to play in Friday's game against the Bucks, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Babbitt was traded to the Heat on Thursday in exchange for Okaro White, and the stretch four will be on the bench and suited up just a day after. While the Heat will be without Kelly Olynyk (shoulder) Friday night and for the near future, the team still has a number of guys that will be featured in the rotation before Babbitt, so his minutes will likely be limited during his tenure in Miami.
