Heat's Luke Babbitt: Will start Wednesday

Babbitt will get the start Wednesday against the Kings, Tom D'Angelo of The Palm Beach Post reports.

Babbitt moves into the starting lineup as Josh Richardson has been ruled out with a sore left foot. Babbitt has sat out two of the past three games, but did see an average of 25.5 minutes in his two spot starts earlier in March.

