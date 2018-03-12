Hawks' Malcolm Delaney: Ruled out Tuesday
Delaney (anlkle) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Thunder.
The Hawks continue to deal with a plethora of injuries and will be without the likes of Kent Bazemore (knee), Jaylen Morris (ankle), DeAndre' Bembry (abdomen) and Antonius Cleveland (ankle), in addition to Delaney. That should mean more minutes spread out for the entire roster, though in the backcourt specifically, Tyler Dorsey, Isaiah Taylor, Josh Maggette and newly acquired Damion Lee should pick up some extra minutes. Delaney's next shot to play will be Thursday against the Hornets.
