Hawks' Malcolm Delaney: Out again Sunday

Delaney (ankle) will not play Sunday against the Celtics, KL Chouinard of Hawks.com reports.

Delaney hasn't played since Mar. 4, and at this point it seems likely that his season is over. The Hawks play host to the Sixers on Tuesday to finish out the regular season schedule.

