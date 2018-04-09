Hawks' Malcolm Delaney: Will not play Tuesday
Delaney (ankle) has been ruled out for Tuesday's regular season finale against the 76ers, KL Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
Delaney was a long shot to return Tuesday, but in being ruled out, the point guard's 2017-18 campaign has officially drawn to a close. Damion Lee and Isaiah Taylor will once again serve as the primary point guard's for Tuesday's finale.
