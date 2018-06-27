Malcolm Delaney: Becomes unrestricted free agent

Delaney has become an unrestricted free agent as a result of the Hawks not tendering him a qualifying offer, Michael Scotto of The Athletic New York reports.

Delaney, undrafted in 2011 out of Virginia Tech, has appeared in 127 games with Atlanta over the past two seasons. Last year, the 29-year-old averaged 6.3 points and 3.0 assists across 18.8 minutes while shooting under 40 percent from the field. It's possible he garners an offer from another team, though his age and recent performance likely wouldn't make him more than a third-string point guard option wherever he was to land.