Hawks' Malcolm Delaney: Ruled out Friday

Delaney (ankle) has been ruled out for Friday's matchup with the Wizards, KL Chouinard of ATLand29.com reports.

The Hawks haven't provided any sort of timetable for his return and with just two games left on the schedule following Friday's contests, it's becoming more and more likely Delaney doesn't see the court again this season. That said, look for another update to be provided ahead of Sunday's tilt with the Celtics.