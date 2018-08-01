Malcolm Delaney: Continuing career in China
Delaney (ankle) signed a one-year, $2 million contract Saturday with the Guangdong Southeastern Tigers of the Chinese Basketball Association, Nikos Varlas of EuroHoops.net reports.
Delaney's pact will also include a bonus if Guangdong reaches the CBA title game. The financial commitment is likely well beyond the amount of guaranteed money Delaney could have secured from an NBA team this offseason, so he'll head overseas for the big payday before potentially resurfacing in North America next spring once Guangdong's season concludes. Delaney, 28, averaged 6.3 points, 3.0 assists, 1.9 rebounds and 0.9 three-pointers in 18.8 minutes per game while suiting in 54 contests with the Hawks in 2017-18. He required ankle surgery in April, but proved he was back to full strength after participating in the Miami Pro League in late July.
More News
-
Kawhi, DeRozan trade reaction
Chris Towers breaks down what the Kawhi Leonard trade means for Fantasy purposes.
-
Free agency recap: The latest
The opening flurry of NBA Free Agency activity has slowed, but Alex Barutha and Nick Whalen...
-
Free agency roundup: Boogie to the Dubs
Yep. DeMarcus Cousins, on the Warriors. It send shockwaves throughout the league, but it may...
-
Free agency recap: LeBron to L.A.
One day down, and we've seen a flurry of activity in NBA free agency. Catch up on the latest...
-
Rookie sleepers to target
Who might be this year's Donovan Mitchell? We take a look at post-lotto rookies who could become...
-
Draft: What to expect from the rookies
The NBA Draft is now in the rear-view, but before free agency kicks into high gear, let’s look...