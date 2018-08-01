Malcolm Delaney: Continuing career in China

Delaney (ankle) signed a one-year, $2 million contract Saturday with the Guangdong Southeastern Tigers of the Chinese Basketball Association, Nikos Varlas of EuroHoops.net reports.

Delaney's pact will also include a bonus if Guangdong reaches the CBA title game. The financial commitment is likely well beyond the amount of guaranteed money Delaney could have secured from an NBA team this offseason, so he'll head overseas for the big payday before potentially resurfacing in North America next spring once Guangdong's season concludes. Delaney, 28, averaged 6.3 points, 3.0 assists, 1.9 rebounds and 0.9 three-pointers in 18.8 minutes per game while suiting in 54 contests with the Hawks in 2017-18. He required ankle surgery in April, but proved he was back to full strength after participating in the Miami Pro League in late July.