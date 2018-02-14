Hawks' Malcolm Delaney: Starting at point guard Wednesday
Delaney is starting at point guard in place of Dennis Schroder (back), who is out, for Wednesday's contest against the Pistons, Annie Finberg of the Hawks' official website reports.
Delaney has started two games this season, averaging 8.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists across 34.2 minutes per game -- not particularly encouraging. His numbers improve when simply accounting for games where he sees at least 24 minutes, however, as he posts 8.5 points, 4.1 assists and 2.5 rebounds per game in that scenario.
More News
-
Hawks' Malcolm Delaney: Grabs seven boards in Tuesday's loss•
-
Hawks' Malcolm Delaney: Scoreless in 13 minutes•
-
Hawks' Malcolm Delaney: Scores 11 points in Monday's win•
-
Hawks' Malcolm Delaney: Scores 10 points off bench Wednesday•
-
Hawks' Malcolm Delaney: Probable for Wednesday•
-
Hawks' Malcolm Delaney: Cleared to play Monday•
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...