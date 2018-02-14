Hawks' Malcolm Delaney: Starting at point guard Wednesday

Delaney is starting at point guard in place of Dennis Schroder (back), who is out, for Wednesday's contest against the Pistons, Annie Finberg of the Hawks' official website reports.

Delaney has started two games this season, averaging 8.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists across 34.2 minutes per game -- not particularly encouraging. His numbers improve when simply accounting for games where he sees at least 24 minutes, however, as he posts 8.5 points, 4.1 assists and 2.5 rebounds per game in that scenario.