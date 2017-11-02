Hawks' Malcolm Delaney: Suffers sprained ankle Wednesday

Delaney suffered a right ankle sprain during Wednesday's game against the 76ers and will not return, Michael Cunningham of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Delaney was having a strong showing prior to the injury, posting eight points (3-3 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), one rebound, one assist and two steals across nine minutes. However, he was forced to exit the game and has been diagnosed with sprained right ankle. He'll sit out the rest of Wednesday's contest and can tentatively be considered questionable ahead of Friday's tilt with the Rockets.