Hawks' Omari Spellman: Plays limited minutes in return
Spellman (hip) played seven minutes and finished with five points (1-2 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and one rebound Wednesday in the Hawks' 129-121 loss to the Pacers.
Though Atlanta was without two reserve big men in Alex Len (back) and Miles Plumlee (knee), Spellman was eased back into the rotation after missing the last eight games with an injury of his own. It's possible that the rookie sees a slight spike in playing time if both Len and Plumlee are sidelined Friday in Minnesota, but Spellman was barely clinging to a rotation spot prior to getting hurt. He may struggle to get off the bench in most games once Atlanta is back to full strength.
