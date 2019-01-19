Young (illness) is available for Saturday's tilt with the Celtics, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

Young looks to be good-to-go for Saturday's matchup with the Celtics after dealing briefly with an illness. He's averaging 25.0 points, 8.0 rebounds and 7.5 assists in 33.5 minutes over his past two games.

