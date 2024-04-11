Young (finger) tallied 14 points (5-5 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 assists, four rebounds and one steal across 21 minutes Wednesday in the Hawks' 115-114 loss to the Hornets.

As expected, Young was on a minute restriction Wednesday while making his first appearance since Feb. 23 following a 23-game absence due to surgery to repair a torn tendon in his left fifth finger, but the point guard still provided strong returns for managers who chose to activate him right away. He was a bit sloppy with five turnovers in his return, but the perfect shooting night and 11 assists more than made up for it. Expect Young's minutes to remain capped again in the Hawks' next game Friday in Minnesota, though he shouldn't be quite as limited as he was Wednesday.