Young finished Wednesday's 131-116 Play-In Game loss to Chicago with 22 points (4-12 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 11-13 FT), two rebounds and 10 assists over 43 minutes.

Young may have played his last game in an Atlanta uniform Wednesday night. Young will definitely test the market after a disappointing end to the 2023-24 season, and it seems to be foregone conclusion that he'll be headed elsewhere. The Hawks went 12-11 during Young's most recent absence, proving that the current roster can play break-even ball without him. Young's departure will free up considerable cap space, and with Dejounte Murray locked into a deal, the Hawks may look for a capable off-the-ball guard to complement him.