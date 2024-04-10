Young (finger) could return as early as Wednesday against Charlotte, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Young has been sidelined since late February due to a torn ligament in his left fifth finger, but he was recently cleared for team practices and full contact. The Hawks have just three games remaining in the regular season and are fighting for a spot in the Play-In Tournament, so Young's presence would provide a boost to close out the year. However, once he's cleared to return, it's possible he faces some sort of minutes restriction following his lengthy absence.