Young provided 12 points (4-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds and 12 assists in 32 minutes during Sunday's 157-115 loss to Indiana.

Young led all Hawks in assists while ending as one of five players with a double-digit point total and as the lone Atlanta player with a double-double in a losing effort. Young ended the regular season with 37 double-doubles, including in two of the last three contests of the year.