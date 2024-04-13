Young had 19 points (6-12 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-6 FT), two rebounds, seven assists and one steal in 27 minutes during Friday's 109-106 loss to the Timberwolves.

Young is simply getting enough reps to be ready for the Play-In Tournament, and while the star floor general continues to look a bit rusty, he's getting the minutes he needs. He's racked up 33 points, 18 assists, six rebounds and two steals in his two appearances since returning, though it's unclear whether he'll be available for the season finale against the Pacers on Sunday given the Hawks already clinched a Play-In berth.