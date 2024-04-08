Share Video

The Hawks announced Monday that Young (finger) has been cleared for team practices and full contact. He remains out for Tuesday's game versus the Heat.

Young tore a ligament in his left fifth finger in late February, underwent surgery a few days after and was expected to miss at least six weeks. It appears his rehab went well, as he's been cleared for full practices following his six-week checkup, but it's still unclear when he'll be ready for game action. The Hawks have four regular-season games left -- two at home versus Miami and Charlotte before a two-game road trip against Minnesota and Indiana. They'd likely want to see Young suit up for at least one of those matchups before the single-elimination showdown against Chicago during the Play-In Tournament next week.

