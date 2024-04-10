Young (finger) is available for Wednesday's game against the Hornets but will have a minutes restriction, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Coach Quin Snyder didn't specify how many minutes Young would play following his 23-game absence, but the Hawks will presumably be cautious with their point guard, even as they attempt to secure a spot in the Play-In Tournament. However, it's encouraging that the 25-year-old will be back in action, and he should give the team a significant boost, even as his playing time is being monitored.