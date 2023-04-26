Young recorded 38 points (14-33 FG, 5-13 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four rebounds, 13 assists and two steals in 44 minutes during Tuesday's 119-117 victory over the Celtics in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals.

Young put the Hawks on his back, carrying them to an improbable victory in front of a vocal Boston crowd. Young capped off an incredible individual performance, nailing the game-winning three-pointer with just 1.8 seconds remaining. Dejounte Murray (suspension) will return for Game 6, to be held in Atlanta on Thursday. Down 3-2 in the series, Young and the Hawks will look to maintain their momentum and send it to a Game 7.