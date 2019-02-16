Young totaled 25 points (9-19 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 10 assists, seven rebounds, and one block in 24 minutes during Friday's 161-144 victory over Team World in the Rising Stars Challenge.

Young certainly had a case to be named the MVP Friday, coming away with 25 points and 10 assists. He dominated the second half and was unlucky not to take home the best player honors. Young has continued to improve across the season, having been named rookie of the month on two separate occasions thus far. While Luka Doncic tends to grab all the headlines, Young had quietly been working on his game and looks as though he is going to be a nice piece for the Hawks as they look to rebuild over the coming years.