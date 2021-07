Young (foot) is expected to be a game-time decision for Saturday's Game 6 against the Bucks, Brad Rowland of PeachtreeHoops.com reports. He is officially listed as questionable.

Young has been sidelined over the past two games due to a bruised right foot caused by stepping on a referee's foot. If he sits out again, the Hawks will likely continue to start Lou Williams at point guard. Atlanta is down 3-2 in the series after losing Game 5 in Milwaukee.