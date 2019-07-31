Young has added 12-to-16 pounds of muscle this offseason, The Athletic reports.

According to Young's personal trainer, Alex Bazzell, the second-year guard has added significant strength since the end of the regular season, which is excellent news given the Oklahoma product's struggles on the defensive end as a rookie. Young may never be an asset in that regard, but adding weight to his slight frame is a major step in the right direction. Another emphasis for Young this summer is diversifying his shot selection -- particularly adding to his mid-range package. Young plans to work with Kobe Bryant in August after finishing up with Team USA training camp at the start of the month. "We have talked a lot about keeping the defense honest," Bazzell said. "[Young] being able to stretch the floor from 30 to 35 feet obviously makes it tough for defenses, and his quickness to get to the rim adds another element, but now we need to prepare for when teams try to take things away."