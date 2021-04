Young (ankle) is out for Friday's game against Miami, Brad Rowland of PeachtreeHoops.com reports.

Young will miss at least one game after he suffered a left ankle injury during Wednesday's game against New York. There's no clear timetable yet as to when the 22-year-old could return to action, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him miss a few games. Brandon Goodwin and Lou Williams could see increased workloads while Young is out.