Young finished with 20 points (8-18 FG, 4-8 3Pt), 12 assists, two rebounds, one steal and one block across 35 minutes in the Hawks' 107-106 loss to the Lakers on Sunday.

Young's line was stellar overall, but he was stuffed by Tyson Chandler on a would-be game-winning layup with under a second, sealing the Lakers' victory. Young now has four double-doubles in six November games, and he's reached the 20-point mark in two of those contests. The 20-year-old has stepped up his efforts as a facilitator in the new month, as he's upped his assists average from October's 6.6 to an impressive 10.0.