Young amassed 11 points (2-12 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 7-9 FT), eight rebounds and six assists over 41 minutes during Tuesday's 97-94 loss to the Heat.
Young concludes the 2022 playoffs averaging just 15.4 points against the Heat while never handing out more than eight assists in a single game. It's a harsh crash compared to his regular-season averages of 28.4 points and 9.7 assists, not to mention his strong play during last season's Eastern Conference Finals berth.
More News
-
Hawks' Trae Young: Struggles through Game 4 blowout•
-
Hawks' Trae Young: Carries Hawks to victory•
-
Hawks' Trae Young: Improves compared to Game 1•
-
Hawks' Trae Young: Struggles badly against Heat•
-
Hawks' Trae Young: Takes over in second half•
-
Hawks' Trae Young: Fills stat sheet in season finale•