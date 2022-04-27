Young amassed 11 points (2-12 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 7-9 FT), eight rebounds and six assists over 41 minutes during Tuesday's 97-94 loss to the Heat.

Young concludes the 2022 playoffs averaging just 15.4 points against the Heat while never handing out more than eight assists in a single game. It's a harsh crash compared to his regular-season averages of 28.4 points and 9.7 assists, not to mention his strong play during last season's Eastern Conference Finals berth.