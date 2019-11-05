Hawks' Trae Young: To have minutes capped at 30
Young will be limited to 30 minutes Tuesday night against the Spurs, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
Young missed just one contest with an ankle sprain, and although he's in the starting lineup, the Hawks will exercise caution by capping his playing time at 30 minutes. He should be able to do plenty of damage even while having his minutes restricted.
