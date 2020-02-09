Coach Erik Spoelstra confirmed Iguodala will be available for Sunday's game against the Trail Blazers.

Considering that Iguodala had sat out all season before the Grizzlies dealt him to the Heat a few days ago, expect the 36-year-old to be eased into Miami's rotation in his 2019-20 debut. As part of their acquisition of Iguodala, Miami immediately inked him to a two-year contract extension, so it's clear that the organization plans on having the veteran fill a key role, likely as a member of the second unit. Even at his advanced age, Iguodala is regarded as a strong defender that can guard four positions, but his typically low usage rate makes him more valuable in real life than in fantasy basketball.